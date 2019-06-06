Biden Buckles, Flips On Hyde Amendment Under Pressure From Democrats

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Former Vice President Joe Biden reversed his position on the Hyde Amendment Thursday after facing intense backlash from within his own party.

Biden, while speaking in Atlanta, first reaffirmed his support for Roe v. Wade. He was noted saying the following at the DNC’s IWillVote Gala in Atlanta, Georgia:

But then he took things a step further, saying that the current culture made it impossible for him to continue to support such an amendment. (RELATED: Biden Faces Leftwing Backlash For Sticking By Hyde Amendment)

NBC News correspondent Mike Memoli noted the reversal, tweeting, “NEWS: Biden says that in an environment where women’s health is under assault especially in GOP-led states, he ‘can no longer support an amendment’ that cuts off funding, as in Hyde.”

A number of Democrats had criticized Biden for his support of the amendment, claiming that recent bans and added restrictions in a number of states had turned the Hyde Amendment into a de facto attack on the rights of poor and minority women.

Follow Virginia on Twitter

Tags : abortion hyde amendment joe biden
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller