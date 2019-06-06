Biden Buckles, Flips On Hyde Amendment Under Pressure From Democrats

Former Vice President Joe Biden reversed his position on the Hyde Amendment Thursday after facing intense backlash from within his own party.

Biden, while speaking in Atlanta, first reaffirmed his support for Roe v. Wade. He was noted saying the following at the DNC’s IWillVote Gala in Atlanta, Georgia:

Biden: I support Roe. I support a women’s right to choose under that constitutionally guaranteed provision. — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 7, 2019

But then he took things a step further, saying that the current culture made it impossible for him to continue to support such an amendment. (RELATED: Biden Faces Leftwing Backlash For Sticking By Hyde Amendment)

NBC News correspondent Mike Memoli noted the reversal, tweeting, “NEWS: Biden says that in an environment where women’s health is under assault especially in GOP-led states, he ‘can no longer support an amendment’ that cuts off funding, as in Hyde.”

This was a late addition to his remarks. Teleprompter is set up, but he read these remarks from the podium. Now back on prompter — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 7, 2019

BREAKING: Democrat Joe Biden announces he can no longer support the Hyde Amendment after getting attacked by Democrats over the last 24 hours for supporting it He blames Republicans for his decision pic.twitter.com/vV1wTD3B3q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 7, 2019

A number of Democrats had criticized Biden for his support of the amendment, claiming that recent bans and added restrictions in a number of states had turned the Hyde Amendment into a de facto attack on the rights of poor and minority women.

