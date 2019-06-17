ABC Suffers Poor Ratings During Hour-Long Trump Interview Special

ABC’s hour-long interview special with President Donald Trump delivered lackluster ratings on Sunday night, falling behind the finale of the U.S. Open tournament.

ABC political correspondent George Stephanopoulos had three days of unprecedented access to the president last week, interviewing Trump at a rally in Iowa, on Air Force One, and at the White House. While the interview made several big headlines, it failed to garner the attention of a large television audience.

ABC finished in third place during the 8 p.m. hour behind Fox, which was airing the U.S. Open, and CBS, which aired “60 Minutes.”

American golfer Gary Woodland’s victory in the U.S. Open delivered 7.29 million viewers across three hours for Fox, nearly doubling the ratings of the ABC special. The Trump interview on ABC pulled in just 3.91 million viewers, according to TV by the Numbers. (RELATED: Fox News Beats Out CNN, MSNBC After Mueller Report Drops)

CBS’ “60 Minutes” also topped the much-hyped Trump interview, delivering 4.67 million viewers for the network.

Comparatively, ABC earned 6.1 million viewers in the same time slot last week with the premiere of Celebrity Family Feud.

The poor ratings for the Trump interview may have also negatively affected ABC’s 9 p.m. follow-up program, “The $100,000 Pyramid,” which pulled in 5.46 million viewers last week. This week, “The $100,000 Pyramid” brought in just 3.44 million viewers.

Follow Amber on Twitter