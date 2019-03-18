Adriana Lima Wins Fashion Icon Of The Year

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima won the Fashion Icon of the Year Award at Sunday night’s Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards ceremony.

“After 20 years of career I never thought that I would be standing here today,” Lima told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m really thankful for the Daily and also everyone—photographers, Victoria’s Secret, all the companies, everyone that believes…in me as a model. And created space and opportunities for me to become who I am today.”

In December, Lima finished her career with Victoria’s Secret with her final Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. After the show she told ET that her time in modeling hasn’t come to an end. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“For my future, I plan to be involved and supporting women in different projects,” Lima said. “So let’s see what else is out there. I have a few tricks and other talents that you haven’t seen yet.”

I can’t wait to see what Lima does next. She is quite literally an angel and one of my all-time favorite VS Angels. It’s going to be weird not seeing her walk the runway in the next fashion show.

And, of course, she won the Fashion Icon of the Year Award. There isn’t anyone that deserves it more than she does.