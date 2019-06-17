Gun Rights Are Women’s Rights – Change Anna Paulina’s Mind

Anna Paulina, Vice President of Bienvenidos, stopped by the Daily Caller to tell her story and explain what prompted her to become a 2nd Amendment activist.

Short answer: gun rights are women’s rights. (RELATED: Meet The Hispanic Conservatives Of Trump’s America)

“At 19, I joined the military, and I really didn’t think that at that point in time, I really didn’t think I needed to own a firearm,” Paulina explained. “It was this event that basically caused me to remember my oath of enlistment, which was to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

