David Johnson Is Impressed By Kyler Murray’s Passing Ability, Says People Are Underestimating Him

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has been impressed with what he’s seen so far from rookie quarterback Kyler Murray

“People are really underestimating his ability to throw … He can throw dimes and he can throw the ball down the field, he’s been throwing it deep to Christian [Kirk] and those guys in the OTAs,” Johnson said during a recent appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio, according to ProFootballTalk.

It really does sound like Murray hasn’t needed much time at all in order to adapt to the NFL game, and that should make football fans very excited.

As I’ve pointed out many times before, there were plenty of critics of Murray coming out of Oklahoma, and they’re going to be loud as all hell if the dual-threat quarterback starts to fail. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

That’s just the way it works in the NFL and pro sports in general. It can be a cold world.

However, the fact his teammates like what they’re seeing has me thinking he’ll be just fine when the regular season rolls around. If I was a fan of the Cardinals, I wouldn’t be worried at all.

Kliff Kingsbury is uniquely qualified to get the job done with him under center. The whole offense will be built around speed and letting Murray make plays on his own.

If that doesn’t make you pumped for some football, then I don’t know what possibly could.

They’ve got my Lions week one, and you best believe I’ll be locked in as Murray takes the field for his first NFL game.

I hope he gets blown out. I really do. Afterwards, we can focus on him having some success when he’s not playing the Lions.

