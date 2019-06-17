Several Deaths Reported In UK Over Weekend, Even With Tight Weapons Regulations

Several people were murdered in London between Friday and Monday by suspects using weapons that are highly regulated in the British city.

London Police commenced an investigation after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death and a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in two incidents Friday. Two more are dead after attacks between Saturday and Monday, police said. One man was in his 30s, and the other was 42.

London increased its police and “specialist presence” to combat the violence. Officers made several arrests in the string of attacks, but are struggling to find more suspects, Fox News reported.

Scotland Yard officials said while police have made a “significant number of arrests,” officers are following up on additional “investigative leads to ensure that we achieve justice for the families of those affected by violence in the last few days.”

Even with the occurrence of these murders, London has some of the most stringent firearms laws in the world. (RELATED: Another ‘Victory’ For UK Gun Laws)

But guns aren’t the only targets of government regulation. London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted a warning to knife carriers in April 2018.

No excuses: there is never a reason to carry a knife. Anyone who does will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law. https://t.co/XILUvIFLOW — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) April 8, 2018

President Donald Trump has been a critic of Khan, and expressed pessimism Saturday about how he’s running the city.

LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster – will only get worse! https://t.co/n7qKI3BbD2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

“There has been one fatal stabbing every 1.45 days so far this year in England and Wales,” BBC reported in May.

