Trump Supporter Gets ‘Milkshaked’ By British Protesters Chanting ‘Nazi Scum’

Demonstrators in London were caught on camera throwing a milkshake at a Trump supporter while yelling “Nazi scum” at him during a protest Tuesday.

President Donald Trump is on a three-day state visit in the U.K., meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May, among others, which has sparked protests.

“A Trump supporter is milkshaked by a hostile crowd in Parliament Square,” Matthew Thompson, an LBC reporter, tweeted Tuesday along with a video of the scene.

A Trump supporter is milkshaked by a hostile crowd in Parliament Square. And then it all kicks off…@LBC #TrumpVisit #trumpprotests pic.twitter.com/p2l5573fCG — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 4, 2019

A small fight ensued after the milkshake hit the Trump supporter in the face. Some protestors can be seen on video trying to stop the fight, saying “it’s not worth it” and “you’re behaving as badly as he is.” There also appears to be one policewoman trying to break up the fight. (RELATED: Burger King Appears To Endorse Chucking Milkshakes At Conservatives)

“Milkshaking” has become a popular form of protest in England. Political adviser to the Independence Party Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, was “milkshaked”during a campaign event in early May. Leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, YouTuber Carl Benjamin and Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz have also been “milkshaked” in 2019.

