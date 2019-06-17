O.J. Simpson Denies Having Sex With Kris Jenner, Says All The Stories Are ‘Bogus’

O.J. Simpson wants the world to know he didn’t have sex with Kris Jenner.

There have long been rumors about a potential secret relationship between Jenner, who was married to O.J.’s good friend Rob Kardashian, and the former NFL superstar. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The former Bills star tweeted a video out late Sunday night explaining that no relationship ever took place and any story otherwise is complete fiction.

“I want to stress, never in anyway, shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically, sexually. And I never got any indication she had any interest in me. So, all these stories are just bogus, bad, tasteless,” Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, told his already gigantic Twitter audience.

He also added that Khloe Kardashian isn’t his child, but he is proud of her. You can watch his full comments below.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, O.J. has been on Twitter for about 48 hours, and it’s already incredible. In his first three tweets, he talked about “getting even” with people, clapping back at all the “BS” out there about him and he’s now denying fathering Khloe Kardashian.

He beat a double murder charge, and now he seems intent on starting absolute carnage online.

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

I don’t care what your feelings are on the Heisman winner and accused murderer. If you don’t think this isn’t going to be absolutely incredible, then you just don’t understand the internet.

Anybody else would probably keep their head low after being accused of a double murder and doing prison time on charges stemming from a robbery incident.

Not O.J. Simpson. He’s got a message to spread and he’s going to make damn sure he sets the record straight.

Can you imagine what the internet will do if he actually tweets about the killing of his ex-wife Nicole and Ron Goldman? It’ll be wall-to-wall news coverage on every single network.

Buckle up, folks. We’re about to be in for an insane time online.

