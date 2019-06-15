O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter, Says He Has A ‘Little Getting Even To Do’

O.J. Simpson has joined Twitter and had a bizarre message for his first tweet.

The legendary NFL running back and convicted criminal posted a video of himself late Friday night announcing that he’d joined the social media platform. However, his sign-off was incredibly strange. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Simpson, who beat a double murder charge in the 1990s, stated, “I’ve got a little getting event to do. So, God bless! Take care!”

You can watch the whole video below.

Yikes! Not sure a guy who was accused and acquitted of murdering two people really wants to have videos of him going viral talking about getting even.

This is so classic O.J. that it almost hurts. The dude is deaf when it comes to his surrounding and actions. You’d think after doing several years in prison over an incident involving stolen memorabilia that he’d just want to kind of keep his head down.

Instead, he’s out here talking about getting even with people. If that’s not terrifying, then I don’t know what is.

Again, this dude is a convicted felon and was accused of hacking two people two death in one of the most polarizing trials in the history of America.

The last thing he should be out here doing on the internet is talking about getting even. What the hell does that even mean?

Personally, I’m all for Simpson being on Twitter. It’s bound to be entertainment gold, but he might want to choose his words a bit more wisely.

The last thing he needs to do is appear that he’s subtly threatening people about getting even.

