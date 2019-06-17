Report: Olivia Jade Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend After Splitting Following College Admission Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli was reportedly spotted out with with her ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy a month after they split following the national college admission scam.

As a source Friday told US Weekly, the 19-year-old beauty influencer and the musician looked very “carefree and were laughing” when they were seen out in public strolling down L.A.’s Sunset Boulevard. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

However, a second source disputed claims that the two were “back together” and said Jade and Jackson still “run in the same circles and still share a lot of mutual friends.”

“They’re not back together, but are still friendly,” the source added. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

It comes following reports last month that the pair had not only cooled off, but reportedly split in the wake of the college scam called “Operation Varsity Blues.” (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

“Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months,” a source at the time time told US Weekly. “They aren’t together anymore, but are still very cordial and really do remain friends.”(RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

As previously reported, Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California (USC) by pretending their daughters were competitive rowing recruits.

The “Full House” actress and husband have since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the case.