Ivanka Shines In Pretty White And Navy Blue Dress During North Carolina Visit
Ivanka Trump truly shined Tuesday when she stepped out in a beautiful white and navy blue dress during her visit to Charlotte, North Carolina.
The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve number that hit just below her knees as she took a tour of the Siemens Energy Hub in Charlotte.
“Energizing to see firsthand how industry-led #WorkforceDevelopment programs impact the lives of current & future employees + apprentices at Siemens Charlotte Energy Hub,” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram. “@SiemensUSA pledged to create 75,000 NEW training & enhanced career opportunities though our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)
She completed the great look with loose hair, a white patent leather belt and white high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
Several pictures from the day’s festivities showing her in the terrific outfit have surfaced on social media. Check them out.
Touring @Siemens Energy Hub in Charlotte w/@IvankaTrump, @SecretaryRoss getting a first hand glimpse into their apprenticeship programs. It’s a perfect opportunity to highlight what we are doing in IA as well as collaborate w/ other stakeholders to take best practices back to IA. pic.twitter.com/l2BWnDIvMU
— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 18, 2019
@IvankaTrump @ViLyles tour #Clt Siemens facilities ahead of Workforce Development mtg. #wcnc #devayne #labor #nbcClt pic.twitter.com/fAkVsZjai0
— Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) June 18, 2019
This morning @IvankaTrump @SecretaryRoss @CLTMayor & members of the @WhiteHouse American Workforce Policy Advisory Board spent time at @Siemens_Energy hub in #Charlotte learning about our apprenticeship program that has expanded to 10 programs across 9 states. #SiemensintheUS pic.twitter.com/raS4mKn4b1
— SiemensUSA (@SiemensUSA) June 18, 2019
Today @SecretaryRoss and @IvankaTrump toured the @Siemens_Energy Hub in #Charlotte, North Carolina the pilot site for @SiemensUSA apprenticeship program focused on manufacturing. #PledgetoAmericanWorkers pic.twitter.com/IU1fMUURkt
— U.S. Commerce Dept. (@CommerceGov) June 18, 2019
The tour just started at @Siemens Charlotte Energy Hub. @IvankaTrump and @SecretaryRoss are joined by Mayor @ViLyles @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Xivw0sFJDs
— Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 18, 2019
The first daughter’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been documented numerous times. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.