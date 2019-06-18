Ivanka Shines In Pretty White And Navy Blue Dress During North Carolina Visit

Ivanka Trump truly shined Tuesday when she stepped out in a beautiful white and navy blue dress during her visit to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve number that hit just below her knees as she took a tour of the Siemens Energy Hub in Charlotte.

“Energizing to see firsthand how industry-led #WorkforceDevelopment programs impact the lives of current & future employees + apprentices at Siemens Charlotte Energy Hub,” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram. “@SiemensUSA pledged to create 75,000 NEW training & enhanced career opportunities though our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 18, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

She completed the great look with loose hair, a white patent leather belt and white high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Several pictures from the day’s festivities showing her in the terrific outfit have surfaced on social media. Check them out.

Touring @Siemens Energy Hub in Charlotte w/@IvankaTrump, @SecretaryRoss getting a first hand glimpse into their apprenticeship programs. It’s a perfect opportunity to highlight what we are doing in IA as well as collaborate w/ other stakeholders to take best practices back to IA. pic.twitter.com/l2BWnDIvMU — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 18, 2019

This morning @IvankaTrump @SecretaryRoss @CLTMayor & members of the @WhiteHouse American Workforce Policy Advisory Board spent time at @Siemens_Energy hub in #Charlotte learning about our apprenticeship program that has expanded to 10 programs across 9 states. #SiemensintheUS pic.twitter.com/raS4mKn4b1 — SiemensUSA (@SiemensUSA) June 18, 2019

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been documented numerous times. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.