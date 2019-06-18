Ivanka Shines In Pretty White And Navy Blue Dress During North Carolina Visit

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump truly shined Tuesday when she stepped out in a beautiful white and navy blue dress during her visit to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve number that hit just below her knees as she took a tour of the Siemens Energy Hub in Charlotte.

“Energizing to see firsthand how industry-led #WorkforceDevelopment programs impact the lives of current & future employees + apprentices at Siemens Charlotte Energy Hub,” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram. “@SiemensUSA pledged to create 75,000 NEW training & enhanced career opportunities though our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

She completed the great look with loose hair, a white patent leather belt and white high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Several pictures from the day’s festivities showing her in the terrific outfit have surfaced on social media. Check them out.

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been documented numerous times. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.

