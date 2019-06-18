Amy Klobuchar Outlines Her First 100 Days With Immigration A Top Priority

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s campaign posted an agenda to Medium Tuesday for her first 100 days in office, should she win the 2020 presidential election.

Several measures to relax immigration law rank among her top priorities. The Minnesota Senator stated she would also rejoin the Paris Agreement, ban “assault weapons,” raise the minimum wage and promote socialized medicine.

Last February, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the immigration crisis. In doing so, he “used authority provided by Congress to access up to $3.6 billion in military construction funds provided by Congress” to secure the southern border, according to a White House release.

“Senator Klobuchar will rescind [Trump’s] national emergency declaration,” and bar the use of military construction funds on the southern border, her Medium post states.

In addition to diverting money away from border security, Klobuchar hopes to actively increase refugee intake. (RELATED: Trump: ICE Will Remove Millions of Illegal Immigrants From the US)

“Under President Trump, the State Department has dramatically lowered the annual cap on the number of refugees that can be resettled in the United States. Senator Klobuchar will direct the State Department to restore the cap to at least its pre-Trump Administration level,” her agenda reads.

She further vows to “put an end to the administration’s travel ban” and to “direct the Department of Commerce to remove the Trump Administration’s citizenship question,” according to the agenda posted on Medium. She would also grant “asylum for the victims of gender-based violence.”

Finally, the Klobuchar administration would make moves to reinforce DACA and protect so-called “DREAMers.”

Klobuchar’s proposed actions stand in sharp contrast to Trump’s recent announcement stating “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

