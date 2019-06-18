There Will Be More ‘Men In Black’ Content, Unclear If It’ll Be A Movie Or A Series

“Men in Black” isn’t dead after the latest movie bombed at the box office.

“Men in Black: International” bombed at the box office with a $28.5 million domestic debut, but that won’t make Sony end the franchise. (RELATED: ‘Men in Black: International’ Tanks At The Box Office, Earns Only $28.5 Million In Domestic Debut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men In Black (@meninblack) on Jun 2, 2019 at 1:11pm PDT

An unnamed Sony executive told The Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday, “Aliens walking among us is at its core a great idea. Men in Black will be revisited again at one point, either as a series, as streaming, or as another movie.”

The THR piece also had one executive stating there was “no urgency” for this movie, and there needed to be a “greater reason” to make the latest one.

My friends, if you really love something, it’s important to know when it’s time to let it go. “Men in Black: International” was clearly a disaster, and there shouldn’t be any rush to make another movie or create a series.

Both ideas sound absolutely awful. When something fails this badly, there shouldn’t be any sense of urgency to revive it.

Unless Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are going to come back, it’s time to let “MiB” rest for a long time. When I say long time, I mean possibly forever.

Please Sony, don’t screw this up.

