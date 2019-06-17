‘Men in Black: International’ Tanks At The Box Office, Earns Only $28.5 Million In Domestic Debut

“Men in Black: International” put up some less than stellar box office numbers this past weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth film in the super popular series only earned $28.5 million domestically. Early projections had the film landing somewhere between $30-$37 million.

Those numbers were already embarrassingly low, and the film with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson couldn’t even hit that low standard. For comparison, the three other films in the franchise all hit at least $50 million in their debuts. It did add another $73.7 from ticket sales overseas.

I’m really not sure how this film did so poorly. I loved the first three, and had absolutely no urge at all to see this one. (RELATED: ‘Men in Black: International’ Is Expected To Only Make Around $30 Million Opening Weekend)

I thought it seemed cool at first, but I quickly fell out of love with it. It just felt different without Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Despite that, there still should have been enough of a large core audience to drive ticket sales. Not even earning $30 million is abysmal for a franchise of this size.

My guess is that we just witnessed this series getting murdered. With numbers this pathetic, I find it extremely hard to believe there’s going to be a rush to make another one.

Now, that might change if Smith and Jones get back in the mix, but I don’t think anybody is counting on that to happen.

It’s truly shocking how bad “Men in Black: International” did over the past few days. Absolutely stunning to see numbers so low.