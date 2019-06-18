President Trump: ‘Imagine What This Angry, Left-Wing Mob Would Do If They Were in Charge Of This Country’

President Donald Trump drew a dark picture of what the “angry left-wing mob would do if they were in charge” of the United States.

During his Tuesday night campaign kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida, the president segued from discussing the fight for Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the leftists who fought it at every turn and even “wanted to impeach him on fraudulent charges.”

“They even wanted to impeach him on fraudulent charges,” Trump said, referring to Kavanaugh. “Those charges were a fraud. He did nothing wrong. All in pursuit of political domination and control. Just imagine what this angry, left-wing mob would do if they were in charge of this country.”

As the crowd booed, Trump said:

Imagine if we had a Democrat president and a Democrat Congress in 2020. They would shut down your free speech, use the power of the law to punish their opponents, which they are trying to do now anyway. They’ll always be trying to shield themselves, and they would strip Americans of their Constitutional rights while flooding the country with illegal immigrants in the hopes it will expand their political base and they’ll get votes someplace down the future. That’s what it’s about.

“Build that wall!” the crowd chanted.

“And we are building the wall,” Trump said in response. “We’re gonna have over 400 miles of wall built by the end of next year.”

The president also referred to “radical Democrats” as an “angry mob” in October 2018 while campaign for GOP candidates in Kansas. (RELATED: Screaming Protesters Heard In Senate Gallery As VP Pence Asks Sergeant At Arms To Restore Order)

“What [Kavanaugh] and his wonderful family endured at the hands of Democrats is unthinkable, unthinkable,” Trump said last October. “In their quest for power, the radical Democrats have turned into an angry mob. You saw that today with the screaming and the shouting …”

