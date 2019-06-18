Police Apologize For Tweet Urging People To Turn In Their Dads On Father’s Day

A Kansas police department apologized Monday for asking people to turn in dads in a tweet on Father’s Day, saying it was meant in jest but hurt members of the community.

The now-deleted Sunday tweet from the Topeka Police Department encouraged wives to give the father of their children “a Father’s Day he’ll never forget” by turning him into the police department, if he has a warrant out for his arrest.

The Kansas City Star reported the tweet was deleted in less than an hour. (RELATED: NARAL Wishes A Happy Father’s Day To Pro-Abortion Dads)

“Does your child’s father have warrants?” the tweet read. “Is he carrying around any drugs? Has he been committing any crimes? Want to give him a Father’s Day he’ll never forget? Call TPD and we’ll help your family make a memory that will last a lifetime.”

“The tweet was meant to be humorous and light-hearted, but was hurtful to some,” the police department said in the apology Monday. “After realizing this, the tweet was quickly deleted. We would like to sincerely apologize for this mistake.”

“This will be a learning experience and goes to show that words, even when intended to be humorous, can be hurtful to others,” the statement continued. “Thanks to all who reached out, letting us know how you felt.”

