Warriors Take Out Ad Congratulating The Raptors On Winning The NBA Title

The Golden State Warriors should be embarrassed for taking out an ad to congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their title.

Darren Rovell shared a picture of the newspaper ad Monday, and it’s disgusting. Take a look at this embarrassing stunt from the Warriors below. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

It’s now a thing. Teams that lose take out newspaper ads congratulating those who beat them. pic.twitter.com/jxshRsf3kh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 17, 2019

This is one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen a pro sports team do. Is this how far the Warriors have fallen after losing the Raptors, speculation of Kevin Durant leaving and Klay Thompson getting hurt?

Congratulating the team that beat you with an ad? What an absolute joke.

You know what you do after you lose a title? You congratulate them in the handshake line, walk out of the stadium, take a day to process the loss and then immediately get back to work.

The Warriors shouldn’t be taking ads out. They should be playing film of the Raptors victory parade on repeat in the locker room and weight room around the clock.

Go silent and get to work.

An ad? Is this still America? Do we still have pride in our results? This is the country that went to the moon and beat the Nazis?

I’m pretty sure the U.S. government didn’t take out an ad congratulating the Soviet Union for being the first to space. We put our boots on, got to work and beat them to the moon.

Shame on the Warriors and anybody who thinks this was a smart idea.

