Kevin Durant Undergoes Surgery For Ruptured Achilles

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant underwent successful surgery Wednesday for a ruptured Achilles.

Durant suffered the devastating injury during the second quarter of Golden State’s game five win in the NBA Finals over the Toronto Raptors. Durant posted an update on his Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him in a hospital bed. (RELATED: Signs Point To Kevin Durant’s Return For Game Five)

“What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY,” Durant said. “My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.”

Durant went on to say that while he’s “hurting deeply,” he doesn’t regret giving it a go in game five. Durant had previously missed over a month after straining his right calf in game five of Golden State’s series against the Houston Rockets. (RELATED: Oddsmakers Have The Knicks And Warriors Tied As The Teams Favored For Kevin Durant Next Season)

“Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do,” Durant said. “I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat.”

We certainly send our best wishes to Durant as he begins his recovery.

