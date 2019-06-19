Alabama Man Allegedly Gave Meth To Caged Squirrel. He’s Denying It

Your first name

An Alabama man allegedly fed meth to an “attack squirrel” to retain its aggressive behavior, authorities said, but he’s since denied the claim.

Deputies responded to a tip Monday at about 8:30 a.m. The report alleged Mickey Paulk was keeping a squirrel caged inside his Athens home.

The suspect, however, posted a video on Facebook denying the allegations.

“You can’t give squirrels meth — it would kill ’em, I’m pretty sure, I’ve never tried it,” he said.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young said investigators were still looking for Paulk, reported The Associated Press.

“Yes, we’re aware of the video,” he said. “And yes, that’s him in the video.”

Officers obtained a search warrant and raided the apartment, where they said they found the squirrel in addition to a number of illegal items that included meth, ammunition and body armor. (RELATED: Feds Seize 16.5 Tons Of Cocaine In Historic Philadelphia Drug Bust)

“Prior to the search warrant, investigators were informed that Mickey Paulk kept an ‘attack squirrel’ inside his apartment, and that Paulk fed the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive,” Young told AL.com.

At the time of the raid, another man was inside the apartment. Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was taken into custody on multiple charges, but later was released from Limestone County Jail. Paulk, 35, remains at large.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that authorities released the squirrel in a nearby wooded area.

“There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth,” Young said.

