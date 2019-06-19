MSNBC Anchor Identifies Segregationist Senators From Biden Controversy As Republicans. There’s Just One Problem

MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt incorrectly identified the two segregationist senators referred to by former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night as Republicans during a Wednesday afternoon broadcast.

Except, both James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia, both of whom were brought up by Biden as examples of “civility” at the Tuesday night New York City fundraiser, were Democrats.

“Still to come,” Hunt said in the pre-commercial teaser to the next segment. “Joe Biden references his relationships with two former Republican colleagues at an event in New York City. The only problem? They were both segregationists.”

WATCH:



Hunt later referenced the error via Twitter, promising to correct the mistake on-air Thursday. (RELATED: CNN Issues Correction After Identifying Virginia Gov Northam As A Republican)

“Earlier today, I inaccurately said Sens. James Eastland & Herman Talmadge were Republicans,” Hunt tweeted. “They were, of course, both Democrats. We regret the error. We’ll make sure to correct it on the show tomorrow, but wanted to correct the record here in the meantime.”

Earlier today, I inaccurately said Sens. James Eastland & Herman Talmadge were Republicans. They were, of course, both Democrats. We regret the error. We’ll make sure to correct it on the show tomorrow, but wanted to correct the record here in the meantime. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 19, 2019

Which predictably drew plenty of Twitter mockery:

Womp womp — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 19, 2019

Because naturally white supremacists and segregationists couldn’t ever be Democrats. . . https://t.co/3ASYGGuleY — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) June 19, 2019

Talmadge was important in his era (esp. on ag issues) but largely has been forgotten historically. But for NBC’s Capitol Hill correspondent to not know basics of Eastland’s background is remarkable.https://t.co/uSLcf7JBYd — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) June 19, 2019

Could you provide us with a list of times where Republicans were mistakenly identified as Democrats? https://t.co/YxDCixWxN9 — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) June 19, 2019

If MSNBC mentioned their party affiliation in all reports, you would know it by today midday, but since MSNBC didn’t mention it and since you think Republicans are racists, you claimed that they were GOPers. The error is a result of ignorance and MSNBC’s bias on this story. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 19, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter