MSNBC Anchor Identifies Segregationist Senators From Biden Controversy As Republicans. There’s Just One Problem

Scott Morefield | Reporter

MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt incorrectly identified the two segregationist senators referred to by former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night as Republicans during a Wednesday afternoon broadcast.

Except, both James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia, both of whom were brought up by Biden as examples of “civility” at the Tuesday night New York City fundraiser, were Democrats.

“Still to come,” Hunt said in the pre-commercial teaser to the next segment. “Joe Biden references his relationships with two former Republican colleagues at an event in New York City. The only problem? They were both segregationists.”

WATCH:

Hunt later referenced the error via Twitter, promising to correct the mistake on-air Thursday. (RELATED: CNN Issues Correction After Identifying Virginia Gov Northam As A Republican)

“Earlier today, I inaccurately said Sens. James Eastland & Herman Talmadge were Republicans,” Hunt tweeted. “They were, of course, both Democrats. We regret the error. We’ll make sure to correct it on the show tomorrow, but wanted to correct the record here in the meantime.”

Which predictably drew plenty of Twitter mockery:

Follow Scott on Twitter

Tags : joe biden kasie hunt msnbc segregation
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller