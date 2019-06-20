2020 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Reveal Their Campaign Comfort Foods

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates revealed which comfort food they prefer while embarking on the campaign trail.

“French fries,” California Sen. Kamala Harris told the The New York Times on Wednesday. “I love a good french fry. Or a few. Or many. Or just the whole thing.”

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock both agreed a hamburger is their top choice, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said pulled pork is his go-to option.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke went a little broader, preferring “any kind of fast food,” while Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet was more specific, contending an Italian sausage sandwich from Pass Key in Pueblo, Colorado, is his comfort food of choice.

“Grilled chicken sandwich from McDonalds,” replied former Maryland Rep. John Delaney. “No sauce. Two of them.” (RELATED: 2020 Democrats Privately Woo Wall Street While Publicly Snubbing Corporate Cash)

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are fans of snacking on M&Ms, however, Inslee added he’s “taken an oath now to lay off the M&Ms to maintain belt security.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said being a vegan means he sticks to “lots of veggies on the go,” but Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a vegetarian, opts for vegan cupcakes.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar picked baked potatoes, entrepreneur Andrew Yang chose Kind bars, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan favored ice cream and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren went with chips and guacamole.

“The word got out that I like beef jerky,” said South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. “People have been kind enough to give that to me on the road sometimes.” (RELATED: 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate: Who Qualified And Who Is Struggling?)

Three candidates didn’t have a favorite food, but rather were partial to certain beverages. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said that she prefers a glass of whiskey at the end of the night and California Rep. Eric Swalwell said he has a comfort coffee, which is mocha.

“I don’t have a comfort food, I have a comfort drink,”said Julian Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Barack Obama. He added that it is iced tea.

While Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the oversupply of comfort food caused him to gain three pounds in four days, he stopped short of revealing which food he preferred. Author Marianne Williamson said she did not have one.

