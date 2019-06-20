As Pressure Mounts, ‘Fox & Friends’ To Run Another Tom Steyer Pro-Impeachment Ad

A new ad calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment will air on “Fox & Friends” Friday and Monday.

The group behind the ad, “Need To Impeach,” funded by billionaire Tom Steyer, is reportedly spending $700,000 to air the 60-second spot during high-viewership segments on “Fox & Friends,” according to Politico.

Steyer’s group is airing the spot on the Fox News show knowing that Trump is a frequent viewer of the network’s lineup and has frequently called into the morning show.

WATCH:

The ad features Steyer himself, who begins by saying, “Right now, Donald Trump is committing crimes in the open.”

The ad shows footage of Trump talking about fighting subpoenas and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Steyer brings up the special counsel’s report, saying that it identified multiple instances of obstruction of justice.

Steyer, a longtime critic of the president, has funded similar advertisements encouraging impeachment, including a spot in January 2018 called “South Lawn: Impeachment.” (RELATED: Steyer Dumps More Cash Into Impeach Movement As Dems Jump On Board)

Before “Need To Impeach,” Steyer ran ads against the administration shortly after Trump’s inauguration using another nonprofit group he funds called “NextGen Climate,” including an ad opposing the nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“America will move forward as soon as leaders stop acting on their own interest, start leveling with voters and do what’s right,” Steyer continues in the ad.

“Congress, and that means both parties, must put their own political interests aside and focus on what’s right for our country,” he said.

