CNN’s Don Lemon Compares Trump To Hitler

CNN’s Don Lemon compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler during the host’s primetime show Tuesday night.

Lemon claimed that the Holocaust began with “little lies,” and implied that the president shouldn’t have a platform. (RELATED: Cuomo Schools Lemon On How To Interview Republicans)

“Think about Hitler,” Lemon said. “If you could look back in history, would you say ‘well, I’m so glad that that person was allowed a platform so that they could spread their hate, and propaganda, and lies.”

Lemon’s fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo pushed back on the comparison, calling it “extreme.”

“Comparing anything to an extreme like a Hitler weakens the argument because you are now taking a guy who says things you don’t like and comparing him to a genocidal maniac,” Cuomo said.

Lemon said that Trump’s rhetoric, such as his refusal to apologize to the Central Park Five, is frightening for people of color.

“How the president feels about the Central Park Five, that can be a life or death issue for people like me,” Lemon said. (RELATED: CNN Host Don Lemon Congratulates Sen. Cory Booker On ‘Nice Job’ At Town Hall)

WATCH:

After Trump announced Monday his plan to begin deporting millions of illegal immigrants in the U.S, several prominent Democrats compared said plan, as well as ICE detention facilities, to Nazi Germany.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the detention facilities to concentration camps, evoking imagery of the genocide of roughly six million Jews in the Holocaust.

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris claimed that Trump was trying to rid the country of certain ethnic groups.

