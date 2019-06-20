28-Year-Old Woman Sues Hunter Biden Over Child Support For Alleged Love Child

A 28-year-old Arkansas woman filed suit May 28 against former Vice President Joe Biden’s son demanding child support for their alleged love child.

Lunden Alexis Roberts sued Hunter Biden in Independence County, Arkansas, less than two weeks after he quietly married new wife Melissa Cohen. Their marriage was not reported on until mid-June.

Roberts wants paternity and child support for her 10-month-old child born as a result of her and 49-year-old Biden’s “relationship,” reported the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. No court date has been set, but 16th Circuit Court Judge Don McSpadden is assigned to the case. (RELATED: WaPo Fact Checker Gives Biden 3 Pinocchios For ‘Flat-Out Wrong ‘Poverty Claim)

Roberts has been unable to serve Biden with the papers, her lawyer said according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“She really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father,” Clint Lancaster of The Lancaster Law Firm said according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“She really values her privacy,” he said.

Roberts wants the 49-year-old attorney to provide health insurance for the child and split out-of-pocket health care expenses with her, reported Page Six.

Hunter Biden’s name has been in the news as his father runs his presidential campaign, but not for positive reasons. He was in a relationship with his late brother Beau Biden’s widow Hallie Biden. In addition, Joe Biden’s critics have said he got a pass from major media outlets on Hunter Biden’s business ties to China and Ukraine.

