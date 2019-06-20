Matt Lauer Absent From NBC’s 25-Year Celebration Of The ‘Today’ Show

Matt Lauer was notably absent Thursday from footage of NBC’s 25th anniversary of the “Today” show moving into Studio 1A in New York.

Lauer was taken off of the show after sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. He was removed from all video for the celebration, according to footage of the event. “Today” hosts Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush were included in the footage.

Today is celebrating 25 years at Studio 1A, but one major piece of that history has been erased. https://t.co/0HHmyiRcQk — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 20, 2019



Lauer worked on the show for almost 25 years before being ousted. His sexual misconduct allegations included lewd comments, exposing his genitalia to co-workers, sexual assault and more. (RELATED: Friends: Matt Lauer Is Super Upset He Can’t Be Matt Lauer Anymore)

The celebration included looking back on concerts, on-air marriage proposals and other events that happened on the show over the past 25 years.

When TODAY first moved to Studio 1A in 1994, it became a place where the team could try new things and connect with viewers. Take a look back on some of those special moments over the past 25 years. pic.twitter.com/km1cbuMeAB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 20, 2019

Lauer spoke out about the allegations after being fired from the “Today” show. He said that all of the allegations against him were false.

“I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC,” Lauer’s statement read according to the Washington Post. “However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.”

The allegations of “innapropriate sexual behavior” began at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, according to the female staffer who accused him.

Lauer and wife Annette Roque settled their divorce earlier in June, according to Page Six. Roque will reportedly get up to $20 million in assets plus their home in the Hamptons. The divorce still has to be finalized by a judge, Page Six reported.

NBC did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

