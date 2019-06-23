Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik Defeat Allen Crowder In 9 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 154

Jairzinho Rozenstruik obliterated Allen Crowder on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 154.

Rozenstruik only needed nine seconds to win the fight. Yes, you read that correctly. The whole thing was over in nine seconds.

Crowder hit the ground after a failed attack and the ref had to pretty much immediately call it after Rozenstruik landed a punch to the face.

Watch the insanely short fight below.

My friends, that is just a humiliating loss for Crowder, and there's no positive way to spin it. Nine seconds! Are you kidding me?

I could run around in circles for more than nine seconds. I’m not sure you can ever come from a loss in such embarrassing fashion.

Crowder got absolutely lit up.

If you find yourself on the ground getting jacked up in the first few seconds of a fight, then you really know you screwed up big time.

Rozenstruik didn’t even hesitate once Crowder hit the deck. He just ended the fight on the spot.

Major props to him on the gigantic win. We’ll have to see when Dana White puts Crowder back in the octagon after such an awful loss. It really doesn’t get much more embarrassing.

Hell of an incredible moment for the UFC.