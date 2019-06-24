Utah College Student Vanishes After Taking Lyft Home From Airport

A University of Utah student vanished after she took a Lyft ride home from the airport.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, landed at Salt Lake City International Airport June 17, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police.

The college student texted her parents around 1 a.m. to let them know she had landed before she called a Lyft ride to take her to an address in North Salt Lake, authorities said. (RELATED: Women Sue Uber For Alleged Negligence After 9 Assaults By Fake Uber Drivers)

Authorities have spoken both with Lyft and with Lueck’s Lyft driver, both of whom have cooperated with police in searching for Lueck.

“We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck,” Lyft said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

Lyft also revealed to the DCNF that the Lyft driver’s route did not contain any irregularities and it ended at the destination entered into the app by Lueck. The Lyft driver then proceeded to pick up other rides immediately after the ride ended.

It’s starting to feel like spring ☺️ Posted by Kenzie Lueck on Wednesday, April 24, 2019

“The SLCPD has not discovered any information that would lead us to believe that Mackenzie has been harmed or is in danger at this time,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a press release. “Detectives are concerned for Mackenzie’s welfare.”

But Lueck’s friend believes she is in danger. Lueck has now missed a wedding, a midterm, failed to feed her cat and missed work, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

“For her to not reach out to me is very unlike her. She is usually in touch with me every day,” Lueck’s best friend and sorority sister Kennedy Stoner said at a Sunday news conference according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The publication reports that Lueck was on her way back from her grandmother’s funeral in Southern California and was supposed to fly back to Los Angeles the following weekend to attend a wedding.

“We don’t believe she would miss a midterm because she was stressed,” Stoner said. “I am positive something is wrong… I don’t believe she would go off and not contact one person.”

SLCPD is still actively looking for MacKenzie Lueck. Detectives have been working throughout the weekend & will continue to follow any/all leads. We are aware of info being shared by her friends & others about this case. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 23, 2019

Police do not currently have search parties out, authorities said, as they do not know where Lueck might be.

“We don’t have anyone searching any particular area right now,” Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said Saturday according to the Salt Lake Tribune, “because we don’t have any credible evidence of where she might be.”

Salt Lake City police did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

