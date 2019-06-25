Celebrate Ariana Grande’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Ariana Grande’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 26-year-old singer's day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Boca Raton, Florida, the "God Is A Woman" hitmaker got her first big break in the entertainment industry at the age of 13 when she landed a role in the Broadway musical 13 in 2008. Soon she would score a part as Cat Valentine on the hit Nickelodeon show "Victorious."

But it wouldn't be until she officially kicked her singing career into high gear with the release of her first studio album Yours Truly in 2013 that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

Since that time, she's had one successful hit after another. Most recently, her fifth album Thank U, Next has found tremendous success with such hits as "7 Rings" and "Breakup With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," among others.

The "Problem" hitmaker made headlines last year after reports surfaced that she was dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and only a few weeks later news surfaced that the duo were engaged. Grande called it all off in October following reports that their relationship was struggling due to the loss of her ex-Mac Miller,who died in September from an accidental drug overdose.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Ariana!