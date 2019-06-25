Omarosa Sued For Failing To File Financial Disclosures After White House Ouster

The Justice Department sued Omarosa Manigault Newman Tuesday for failing to file financial disclosures after she was fired from her White House position in December 2017.

In the complaint, Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt said Manigault Newman violated the Ethics in Government Act by “knowingly and willfully” failing to file a financial disclosure after her ouster.

Hunt said that White House personnel officials asked Manigault Newman to file the document seven times after she was fired on Dec. 19, 2017.

Manigault Newman worked on the Trump campaign and served as director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison.

“Ms. Manigault Newman has been aware since on or before December 19, 2017 that she was subject to the [Ethics in Government Act] and was required to file a termination financial disclosure report within thirty days of the termination of her employment within the Executive Branch,” the complaint says. (RELATED: A Bombshell Claim In Omarosa’s Book Is Being Called ‘Unhinged’ And ‘Preposterous’)

“Notwithstanding the numerous attempts to obtain her compliance, Ms. Manigault Newman has not filed her termination financial disclosure report even though her employment within the Executive Branch ended, as of this filing, more than 180 days ago,” it adds.

The DOJ lawsuit seeks a $50,000 penalty against Manigault Newman, who rose to national attention as a chief villain on “The Apprentice,” the reality TV show that President Donald Trump hosted for NBC.

After leaving the White House, Manigault Newman published a book, “Unhinged,” in August 2018, which accused Trump of being racist. She also released tape recordings of conversations she had with Trump associates and White House officials.

The Trump campaign took Manigault Newman to court in August 2018, accusing her of violating the terms of a non-disclosure agreement.

Trump hit back at Manigault Newman after her book release, calling her a “crazed, crying lowlife.”

