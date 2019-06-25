Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins NBA MVP Award, Give Emotional Speech Thanking His Mother

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won the NBA MVP award Monday night.

The Greek Freak locked up the award after a dominating season that saw Milwaukee go all the way to the Eastern Conference finals. (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Star Bullies Blake Griffin With Humiliating Dunk)

However, it was his speech last night people might remember for a long time. As he fought back tears, he thanked his mother in the audience for seeing “the future” for him and he called her his “true hero.

Watch the emotional moment below.

“When you’re a little kid, you don’t see the future. If you have a good parent, your parent sees the future for you. … You’re my true hero.” —@Giannis_An34 thanking his mom during his MVP speech pic.twitter.com/9nTjXoJQAz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2019

There’s nothing better than watching somebody thank their mother the way he did. That’s the kind of emotion you simply can’t fake. It really doesn’t get much more authentic.

The story of Giannis is truly incredible. He was a nobody coming out of Greece. I remember reading about the scrawny foreign player my junior year of college and he looked like he belonged in a middle school game.

Even when he entered the league, he looked like he might snap in half if he fell hard enough. Since joining the Bucks, he’s set the league on fire.

Just a kid from Sepolia. Who came to Milwaukee. And became the MVP!!

#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/wHxErFbOZ7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 25, 2019

He’s got a long career ahead of him, and I hope he chooses to ride it out with the Bucks for a very long time.

People back home absolutely love the guy, and it’s not hard to see why. He’s one of the most likable guys in all of sports. He’s humble, he’s charismatic and he’s an unstoppable force. Giannis everything you want in a star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:13pm PDT

Props to him for earning the award. I can’t wait to see what he does next.