Milwaukee Bucks Fans Welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo Home With ‘MVP’ Chants

Milwaukee Bucks fans didn’t seem too upset after getting bounced from the playoffs Saturday night.

Following losing an elimination game to the Raptors, fans of the organization greeted star player Giannis Antetokounmpo with “MVP” chants.

Yes, after losing in the playoffs and the season coming to an end, the fans didn’t seem to upset. Watch the video below. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Will Play The Golden State Warriors In The NBA Finals)

@Giannis_An34 thanks fans for their support after the team returned home from Toronto!! pic.twitter.com/k8NCPp26j9 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 26, 2019

These fans realize there aren’t any more games this season, right? They know it all came crashing down in epic fashion after getting a 2-0 lead in series? They lost four in a row!

Giannis is a baller, but I’d like to think the fans might be a little more upset than just chanting “MVP” after a loss.

As much as I hate the Packers, I can promise you Green Bay fans would never be that joyous after their season came to an end. They’d be furious because they’re passionate fans, and they only accept the best.

Apparently, Bucks fans just aren’t that concerned after losing in epic fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks) on May 25, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT

I’m not saying fans need to be rioting in the streets, but let’s not pretend like getting bounced from the playoffs is supposed to be a happy moment. It’s most certainly not.

Show some damn fire! Maybe if they’d done that a week ago, the team would still be playing. Instead, the Bucks will be watching the Raptors and Warriors play for a championship from the couch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks) on May 25, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

In this country, we don’t reward or applaud losing. We didn’t clap when we almost made it to the moon. We celebrated once we got the damn thing done.

Apparently, fans of the Bucks could use a little history lesson about what this country represents and what kind of standard of excellence we expect.

