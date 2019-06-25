Miss Hooters Finalist Arrested For Trashing Boyfriend’s House After He Dumped Her

A Nashville woman, who was arrested for trashing her boyfriend’s house after he dumped her, was also a finalist in the Miss Hooters Tennessee pageant, it was revealed Monday.

Madison Rogers, 21, who was a top five finalist in the pageant, was charged with vandalism and aggravated burglary June 7 after breaking into the home of her ex-boyfriend, The Tennessean reported.

On May 31 Rogers reportedly pounded on the front door of a man, who was not named by police, who had reportedly broken up with her. He told police he had just returned to the house.

Miss Hooters Tennessee pageant finalist faces prosecution after allegedly vandalizing ex’s apt. Madison Rogers, 21, was charged with burglary and vandalism.https://t.co/XBx1IjLZoy — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 24, 2019

When he opened the door, Rogers kicked the door open and began assaulting him.

The man was able to restrain Rogers, carrying her outside while he called 911. She asked the man if he “liked the upstairs” before she broke free and fled the scene, according to the affidavit he gave to Nashville Metro Police.

After going upstairs, the man discovered that she had actually entered his home prior to his return, damaging his bedroom, bathroom and closet. Her home entry was captured by his security camera. (RELATED: Miss Hooters International Says Work Has ‘Empowered’ Her)

Rogers was arrested June 7, approximately one week after the incident, and booked into the Metro Jail before being released on a $5,000 bond.

