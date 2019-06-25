‘I Wish She Were My Mom’: NBC’s ‘Election Confessions’ Reveal True Feelings On 2020

NBC’s “Election Confessions” forum was designed to give people the chance to “tell us how you really feel about the 2020 candidates,” and the anonymous format has resulted in some brutally honest answers.

From former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to current President Donald Trump — and everyone in between — users have cheered their favorites and delivered some harsh critiques of others. (RELATED: 2020 Democrats Reveal Their Campaign Comfort Foods)

Joe Biden:

Out of touch party stooge, basically a slightly less hate-able Hillary.

Maybe he’ll win, but I think the old guard needs to retire and go knit.

Love him, but maybe past his sell-by date.

Biden is the only Dem I will vote for.

Bernie Sanders:

Take your millions from your book and retire.

Get out of the race already. Ruined election for Clinton. Please not again.

Bernie is the only straight, white male I will ever vote for again.

I am in love with you.

Elizabeth Warren:

I wish she were my mom.

I truly believe in her and I’m terrified she’ll hand Trump another win.

Coming to a theater near you … Hillary 2.

Hillary in sheep’s clothing.

Pete Buttigieg:

I don’t get the hype. The man has no substance.

The great white nope.

He’s a natural.

Smart, quick-witted, and with the ability to get under Trump’s skin… He’s the guy to really MAGA.

Kamala Harris:

I don’t see why she’s getting attention must have good publicists.

I like her issues, but there is still something not clicking seems a little fake!

I wanted Harris to be my candidate but I’m still searching for skeletons in her closet. Wish I trusted her more.

Have you seen her in hearings? A no nonsense candidate.

Cory Booker:

I like his style, his honesty. I feel he’s too emotional though.

He loves the limelight too much to be effective. Too often it’s about him. Sound familiar?

Comes across as a lying real estate agent or car salesman. Dishonest.

I appreciate his vision. Needs to step up his game.

Beto O’Rourke

I’d vote for a reasonably competent labradoodle over Trump, but Beto is my favorite. He reminds me of early Obama.

Has no view point at all, sweats too much to trust.

To me, he seems like a stoner frat boy in a 46-year-old man’s body.

Would make a decent middle school principal. #notapresident

Comments rolled in for other Democrats as well, from Sen. Tulsi Gabbard (Has yet to release policy proposals. Thank you, next.) to Andrew Yang (Isn’t this the guy who wants to pay everyone 1000 bucks per month? Okey dokey.) and from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (Never, ever dance on camera again, ever.) to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio (Too tall to be president. Come clean my roof, you monster. Your giant body will never fit in Washington, D.C.).

President Donald Trump got his share of comments as well:

He’s the guy who plays the president on TV, right? He’s not very good at it.

Still the only viable candidate.

Lunatic hero of the nation.

I prefer rude honesty over the last president’s eloquent lies. Keep up the hard work Trump.

No one was left unscathed. There was even a section for people to comment about the overall direction the country was going — and that provoked a few interesting responses as well.

“I keep trying to think of the best way for Joe Biden to exit the race,” one user said, while another added, “This is the best we can do? Pathetic!”

Not everyone was concerned about the way the country was headed, however. “I was a Democrat for 20 years. Voted for Hillary in 2016, but in 2020 I’m voting for Trump,” one user declared.