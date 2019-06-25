Walker Tries To Quit The Ranch In New ‘Yellowstone’ Clip From The Paramount Network

A new “Yellowstone” clip from the Paramount Network shows a major sign of things to come.

WARNING: THIS CLIP CONTAINS SOME SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP WATCHING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP AND DON’T WANT STUFF SPOILED. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

In the short video released by the network, Walker attempts to quit the ranch after the bar beatdown, which he refused to participate in. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

He’s stopped by John (Kevin Costner) and Kayce as he’s walking away. In a revealing moment, the head of the Dutton family says his youngest son and him are running the show and nobody else should be listened to.

It seems like a very clear hint we’re about to see Rip get his authority taken away from him. Give it a watch below.

For those of us who are caught up, it was clear from the jump Walker wasn’t down with some of the stuff going on.

Kayce, Rip and the rest of the help beat the living hell out of those guys at the bar, and Walker wasn’t having any of it.

As Rip said, he’d either live up to the brand or it’d be taken away from him. Apparently, that was enough for the newest branded man to want to quit.

We also know Kayce and Rip are going to come to blows in the newest episode. Is Walker the reason why? We’ll find out tomorrow night on the Paramount Network, but it’s clear at this point all bets are off.

John is cementing his youngest son in a position of leadership. Something tells me that’s not going to go over well with his his loyal righthand man.

Tune in tomorrow night to watch it all go down. It should be great.