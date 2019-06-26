Former New Jersey Mayor, Senator, Says His Constituents Are Broke

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker discussed his low-income constituents at the Democratic debate Wednesday.

The New Jersey senator said Wednesday that dignity is being stripped from labor and that “we have people who work full time jobs and can’t make a living wage.”

The senator said he feels very strongly about the need to check corporate consolidation and allow the free market to do its own work.

“I live in a low income black and brown community,” Booker said, “I see every single day that this economy is not working for average Americans.”

“The indicators that are being used, from GDP to Wall Street’s rankings, is not helping people in my community.”

“It is about time we have an economy that works for everybody, not just the wealthiest in our nation,” the New Jersey senator added.

Booker promised to appoint judges that would enforce trust laws and appoint a DOJ and federal trade commission that would check corporate concentration.

“It’s about time we have a president that fights for the people in this country,” Booker finished. “We need to have someone who is a champion for them.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.