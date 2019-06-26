Bill De Blasio Is Apparently Worried That His Own Cops Will Shoot His Son

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to a question Wednesday during the 2020 Democratic debate by saying that he is worried for his black son every day over gun issues and police violence.

De Blasio has pushed for stronger gun control at the state level as well as improvement in gun-safety overall. When asked a question by one of the moderators Wednesday, he started by commenting on a past question about gun control.

WATCH:

“I also want to say that something that sets me apart from all my colleagues in this race is for the last 21 years I have been raising a black son in America,” De Blasio said. “And I have had to have very very serious talks with my son Dante about how to protect himself on the streets of our city and all over this country, including how to deal with the fact that he has to take special caution because there’ve been too many tragedies between our young men and our police…”

De Blasio began by commenting on how he runs “the largest police force in America.”

