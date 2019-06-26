Let’s Be Honest, Democrats Want Open Borders

On today’s podcast we get into the latest developments on the southern border and how Democrats were finally forced to finally pass a spending bill to address the crisis. Also, the liberal media is reporting former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has “agreed to testify” before Congress, after being subpoenaed. Rich liberals want a “moderate” wealth tax on them, Joe Biden has some very specific demands when giving a paid speech, and it’s been 10 years since accused child molester Michael Jackson died, yet people still seem upset.

Headlines and cable news chyrons blasted the news last night that Robert Mueller had reached an agreement to testify before Congress about his report on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Buried under those headlines was the fact that he was subpoenaed, which means he’s being forced to do so. Why spin the story and make is sound like he’s going to the Hill of his own free will? There are very specific reasons for the difference between who Democrats are telling the story and how their allies in the press are reporting it. We explain.

After months of demanding “there is no crisis on the border,” Democrats agreed to emergency spending to address the crisis on the border. Not to stop the flow if illegal aliens, but to make their stay in detention centers more comfortable. The only Democrats who voted against the bill were the 4 radical socialist freshman Congresswomen, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Nancy Pelosi got every other Democrat to support the bill, which showed these young radicals that the old guard still runs the show and the Speaker can marginalize them pretty easily if she wants to. Will they learn the lesson? Will Democrats stop insisting that there is no crisis after supporting spending $4.5 billion to address it? We have the answers.

CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo demonstrated why only people trapped in airports watch their network. The two had a preachy and sanctimonious exchanged last night on the border situation that is both illustrative of why their ratings continue to drop and the contempt they hold for anyone not in complete agreement with them. We have the audio.

Washington Governor and 2020 Democratic also-ran Jay Inslee thinks the crush of illegals at the southern border is a result of climate change, which directly contradicts the Party’s like about how they’re simply desperate people fleeing violence from drug gangs while seeking a better life. Unless drugs, violence, and economic depression, which has existed in these countries for decades, are somehow retroactively the result of climate change. We dissect it all.

They we talk about the billionaire liberals who support a wealth tax, yet have not voluntarily cut massive checks to the government. Joe Biden’s very specific demands when giving a paid speech, and why people still celebrate Michael Jackson after everything we’ve learned about him and children. Don’t miss any of it.

