Orlando Police Officer Pulls Over Daughter For Speeding And It’s Definitely A Can’t Miss

Orlando Police officer Alex Kipp hands down won the day Wednesday when a video surfaced of him pulling over his 10-month-old daughter for speeding.

In the clip, we can see the Florida cop as he’s arriving home following a day at work and his young daughter, Talynn, scurring along as fast as she can on the wrong side of the road in her yellow and red hot rod with sporty blue wheels.

“OPD Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road,” a video posted Tuesday on Twitter from the Orlando Police social media account read. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

It is definitely a can’t miss video. Check it out!

WATCH:

OPD Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road. When asked for her license, registration, and proof of insurance, Talynn laughed at Officer Kipp and was subsequently let go with just a warning. pic.twitter.com/CIjyEhv02c — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 25, 2019

“When asked for her license, registration, and proof of insurance, Talynn laughed at Officer Kipp and was subsequently let go with just a warning,” the tweet added. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

On the clip, we can see Talynn look away from the officer and behind her several times as he’s asking for the items, clearly in hopes that someone was going to come and get her out of this jam she found herself in.

Finally, she gives up and just start’s laughing. In response, Officer Kipp informed her that this was no “laughing matter.”

Luckily, she was let go with just a warning. Clearly, he’s going to have to keep on eye on her.