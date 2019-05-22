Video Of A Police Dog Visiting His Wounded Partner In The Hospital Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Georgia police officer Webb Sistrunk got quite a nice treat Wednesday when his K-9 partner made a special visit to see him in the hospital.

Auburn officer Sistrunk’s canine partner, Leon, stopped by the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital to see the officer who’s been recovering since he was shot in the line of duty Sunday, per CBS affiliate WRBI. Leon was also there during the shooting, but was not injured in the incident. (RELATED: Canine Partner Of Murdered Officer Will Retire, Live With His Widow And Son)

Lucky for us, cameras were rolling for the happy occasion and have since surfaced on social media.

WATCH:

WATCH: Auburn Police Officer Webb Sistrunk was reunited with his K-9 partner, Leon, while in the hospital in Columbus. Watch the full video, see pictures and read more about his condition here: https://t.co/2voQDn7EKH (Video courtesy of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital) pic.twitter.com/b94Xd0mblh — Opelika-Auburn News (@oanow) May 22, 2019

The two definitely seemed happy to see each other, judging by the clip. It was all the sweet dog could do to contain his excitement as he reached right up over the hospital bed railing and offered his partner quite a few wet, slobbery kisses.

Auburn Police Officer Webb Sistrunk had a special visitor today from his K9 partner, Leon, while he’s recovering @PiedmontCR after being shot in the line of duty: https://t.co/i1jtiCjaWb pic.twitter.com/JC2DEBqSds — City of Auburn, AL (@CityofAuburnAL) May 22, 2019

The officer is reportedly doing better and his condition has been downgraded from ICU to critical care.

According to the report:

Officer Sistrunk was shot in the right shoulder and sustained a critical injury. He was airlifted and has been in ICU at Piedmont Columbus Hospital and will continue to undergo several medical procedures going forward.

Sistrunk was injured along with fellow officers Evan Elliott and William Buechner, who was fatally wounded.

“The Sistrunk family thanks everyone for their continued prayers for our officer and asks that you keep the Buechner and Elliott families in your prayers as well,” the family said.