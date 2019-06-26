Street Artists Hijack Showtime’s Roger Ailes Billboard In LA: ‘The Man Who Beat CBS Every Night’

Conservative street artists known as “The Faction” hijacked a Showtime billboard Wednesday in Los Angeles, claiming to have “fixed” it.

The billboard in question was an advertisement for Showtime series “The Loudest Voice” about the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes, featuring Russell Crowe in the lead role. The Faction added “the man who beat CBS every night” to the title, along with a graphic of Ailes as an angel with the phrase “Haters gonna hate.” “Showtime/CBS is fake news” was also added to the billboard.

The Faction shared the finished product in a tweeted video, adding, “CBS couldn’t beat Roger Ailes & the ratings he created for Fox News, so they’re taking a dig at him now that he’s dead, in a series starring Russel Crowe. YAWN. Are we cheerleaders for Fox/Ailes? Nope, but fake news is fake news. We fixed your billboard for you. You’re welcome.”

The group suggested that CBS, which owns Showtime, was using the series to take posthumous potshots at Ailes. One member told The Hollywood Reporter that the goal was not to defend Ailes, who resigned from Fox News in 2016 after multiple women came forward with sexual harassment allegations, but rather to call out CBS and other outlets for biased reporting.

Citing the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings and other instances, the member explained, “Mainstream media rewrites facts and sells it as history using character assassination … they present lies and innuendo as facts.”

The “angel” version of Ailes, who passed away in 2017, was meant to be a throwback to the 1984 Van Halen album cover art. (RELATED: Roger Ailes, Dead At 77)

The Faction is the same group responsible for blanketing the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Donald Trump stars when vandals destroyed his original star.