REPORT: Celtics Are Front-Runner For Kemba Walker

Superstar point guard Kemba Walker could be on the move, and a new report suggests he’s leaning towards the NBA’s most storied franchise.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the Boston Celtics have emerged as the front-runner for Walker’s services. (RELATED: The GOATS Congratulate Kemba Walker On Becoming Charlotte’s All-Time Leading Scorer)


This report is huge news for a variety of reasons. Apparently Walker has been unable to reach an agreement with his current team the Charlotte Hornets. If the Hornets are refusing to offer Walker the supermax, that’s a huge mistake, as he is the heart and soul of their franchise.

On the other hand, this is much needed news for the Celtics if it comes to fruition. Boston has had a tumultuous off-season with star point guard Kyrie Irving all but gone. (RELATED: REPORT: Kyrie Irving Has ‘Ghosted’ The Boston Celtics)

Assuming Irving leaves, Walker would be a more than adequate replacement, and possibly an even better fit with the Celtics roster, and certainly within the locker room.  This is a great day for Celtics fans.