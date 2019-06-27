Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill Meets With The NFL, Is Expected To Be At Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill met with the NFL on Wednesday over allegations of abuse.

According to Adam Schefter, Hill, who was accused of domestic violence in college, met with NFL officials for eight hours after he was involved in a child abuse investigation and an audio tape surfaced where he appeared to threaten the mother of his child as he discussed abuse. (RELATED: There Is No Longer An ‘Active Investigation’ Involving Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill)

Ian Rapoport also reported that Hill is expected to be at training camp for the Chiefs.

From @NFLTotalAccess: NFL officials had their long-awaited interview with #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill today, as the investigation draws to a close. Hill is expected to be at training camp. pic.twitter.com/GudwmWoL6i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 26, 2019

The way the NFL handles this situation will set a major precedent going forward. Hill wasn’t charged with a crime when authorities investigated how his young son was injured, but the audio tape of him is pretty damning.

As we all know, the NFL doesn’t need a conviction to suspended anybody. Roger Goodell has complete control and can suspend whoever he wants if he feels they’ve harmed the league.

My guess is that Goodell is going to punish Hill over the audio tape at the very least. I’d be shocked if the Chiefs star wasn’t suspended for a portion of the season.

You simply can’t have a tape floating around of an NFL star appearing to threaten a woman as child abuse is discussed.

It’s such an awful look for the league. Hill is almost certainly going to pay a price if the NFL has determined he’s done even the slightest thing wrong.

The eyes of the sports world are watching Goodell. It’s going to be fascinating to watch how he handles this situation.