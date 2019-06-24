Editorial

Chiefs Expect Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Suspension Within The Next Month

The Kansas City Chiefs are anticipating star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to be suspended by the NFL as soon as next month, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

Hill is under investigation by the NFL after allegations of battery in his home involving his fiancé and an injury to his son. Audio from the incident was released to the public and has a man, appearing to be the Chiefs wide receiver, telling his fiancé “You need to be terrified of me too, b****.”

Here is the audio below:

After the allegations emerged, the Chiefs quickly announced Hill’s suspension from all team activities while the NFL began the investigation into what happened. The Chiefs have been down this road before after the eventual release of star running back Kareem Hunt due to a video emerging of an assault on a female. (RELATED: O.J. Simpson Denies Having Sex With Kris Jenner, Says All The Stories Are ‘Bogus’)

The length of the possible suspension is unknown, but with Hunt receiving an eight-game suspension after the conclusion of his investigation, you could bet Hill would be around the six-to-eight game mark as well.

 

Head coach Andy Reid and other staff members have refused to comment on the alleged audio. If Hill is indeed lost for a portion of the season as expected, the Chiefs will be left with a wide-receiving core including Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and rookie Mecole Hardman.

Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are now forced to dig deep in the beginning of the season after finishing last season losing a nail-biter to the eventual the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots.