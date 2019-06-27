Booker Says He’s Uniquely Qualified To Beat Trump — ‘I’ve Beaten Bullies Before’

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said Wednesday he’s uniquely qualified to take on President Trump’s “bullying tactics” in the general election, because of his fighting record.

He pointed to a documentary about him called “Street Fight” and his football career to bolster his case.

"Anybody who knows me, what kind of a fighter I am, not only in the Senate — everything from fighting to stop Jeff Sessions with being attorney general to even in the [Brett] Kavanaugh hearings," he boasted to reporters following the first Democratic primary debate. "But there is an Oscar-nominated documentary about my fighting in Newark called "Street Fight," so I want to let you know this former Stanford tight end can bring it and can fight a good fight."

Booker was questioned repeatedly about whether he’ll be able to handle Trump, who has proven formidable on the debate stage and succeeded in belittling, dismissing, and laughing off many of the other candidates on the campaign trail in 2016. Democratic strategists have expressed concern about whether anyone in the current field of candidates will be able to take him on.