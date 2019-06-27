No Middle Ground For Bernie Sanders On The Government Running Your Life

It’s no secret Bernie Sanders wants to push the Democratic Party further to the left. He recently declared there is “no middle ground” compromise with Donald Trump and the GOP.
In a way, he’s right. There is clearly an ideological difference between Donald Trump’s MAGA policies and Bernie Sanders’ socialist vision.
Video columnist, Lisa Smiley, breaks down some of Bernie’s top talking points on climate change, healthcare, abortion, the Second Amendment and taxes.
While Bernie’s promise of “free” stuff sounds so enticing, what does it really mean for average Americans?
WATCH:
