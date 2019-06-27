Paige VanZant Says She Hasn’t Been In The Gym In 6 Months, Appears To Be In Shape

Paige VanZant hasn’t been in the gym in a very long time, but she doesn’t look out of shape.

The UFC superstar is currently recovering from a gruesome arm surgery that will hopefully get her back on track to fight in the octagon at some point.

The flyweight fighter posted on Instagram that she's been "out of the gym for 6 months." While that might be a bit concerning for fans, she doesn't appear to be out of shape.

Trust me, for being out of the gym for six months, VanZant looks to be in way better shape than I'd expect. If I didn't work out for six months, I'd look atrocious.

I guess that’s why I’m the king of the internet and she’s a star athlete. It’s the different paths we chose. The fact she appears to be in solid shape makes me think it won’t take long for her to get back in to the octagon once her arm heals up.

It’s hard to not feel bad for VanZant. She’s had some serious struggles with her arm for well over a year and half. She just can’t seem to get healthy, and it sucks to watch.

When she’s at the top of her game, she’s so much fun to watch and she’s a major figure in the UFC. Unfortunately, injuries have routinely derailed her momentum.

Let’s hope she gets back to 100% sooner than later. The sport is much better off when she’s fighting and not recovering.