Paul Rudd Joins Cast For New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie

America’s favorite actor announced he is starring in the new “Ghostbusters” movie.

Paul Rudd, 50, will star in Jason Reitman’s adaptation, according to a report published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Rudd will play a teacher in the new film.

The “Ghostbusters” account on Twitter shared Rudd’s announcement with a video posted Thursday captioned, “Look who accepted the call.”

“I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for ‘Ghostbusters.’ In fact I’m sliming myself right now,” Rudd said in the video. (RELATED: Check Out The Official Trailer For Paul Rudd’s WWII Drama ‘The Catcher Was A Spy’ [VIDEO])

Director Reitman admitted he’d wanted Rudd to be in one of his films since 2001.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ at Sundance. Thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original ‘Ghostbusters’ universe,” Reitman said.

Rudd joins stars such as Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things,” Carrie Coon of “The Leftovers” and McKenna Grace of “Captain Marvel.”

I’m not a huge fan of “Ghostbusters.” It’s definitely a really funny movie, but the cast has never compelled me to watch the movie. Until now. Paul Rudd is amazing and he will make “Ghostbusters” that much better.

The movie is set to be released in July of 2020.