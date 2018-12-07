The Trailer For ‘Avengers: End Game’ Is Out, Marking Yet Another Superhero Movie That Could Do Well At The Box Office

“Avengers: End Game” trailer finally dropped Friday and while the promo talks about “the end,” Captain America makes it clear that superheroes never give up.

The trailer grabs fans right away with the opening shot of Iron Man/Tony Stark recording a message into his Iron Man helmet to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). He says he’s close to the end.

“Part of the journey is the end,” actor Robert Downey Jr. explained in the video shared on YouTube for the highly anticipated follow-up to “Avengers: Infinity War.” (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

WATCH:

Then we hear Scarlett Johansson’s character (Black Widow) explain to Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk), “Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do. He wiped out 50 percent of all living creatures.”

“We lost, all of us,” Evans character replied. “We lost friends. We lost family. We lost a part of ourselves.”

“This is the fight of our lives,” he added.

Johansson responds, “This is going to work, Steve.”

“I know it is. Because I don’t know what I’m going to do if it doesn’t,” Evans explained, before Paul Rudd’s character, Ant Man, shows up.

The directors behind the fourth movie in the “Avengers” franchise, The Russo Brothers, tweeted that the trailer was for all the fans, regardless of when they came on board.

“For those who have been here since the beginning. For those who have joined along the way. For the best fans in the Universe. This trailer is for you… With much love and gratitude for your patience, The RB’s,” the Russo Brothers tweeted.

And if that wasn’t enough to get fans excited, the stars of the superhero franchise also tweeted about the upcoming film.

This one is special. You guys have no idea… https://t.co/ELvt6w4blm — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 7, 2018

I see that @marvel didn’t take my “Avengers: Register to Vote” title suggestion, but we’re cool. Can’t wait for you too see this one pic.twitter.com/c1xmCGpIAN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 7, 2018

Marvel Cinematic Universe posted the jaw-dropping video this morning on YouTube and already it is the number 2 trending clip on the site with more than 11.5 million views. It is hard to see how this isn’t another smash hit at the box office.

With the official release of the movie out now, it looks like fans were right about that title after it was assumed to have been leaked earlier this year when fans stumbled onto the web resume from cinematographer Trent Oplaoch.