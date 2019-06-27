REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Bringing Back D’Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers might be taking a hard look at bringing back D’Angelo Russell.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former second overall pick by the Lakers is a very real option to sign to beef up the roster for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. (RELATED: Pelicans Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers For Lonzo Ball And More)

The Lakers previously shipped him out of town to the Nets.

What a wild move this would be. The Lakers and Russell didn’t end well. There were some serious problems with him and other members of the team after he allegedly outed his teammate at the time Nick Young for cheating.

Morale with him and the Lakers was at rock bottom, which likely played a large reason as to why he was sent to the Nets and shown the exit.

However, it’s a much different situation in Los Angeles now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Angelo Russell (@dloading) on May 19, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

Russell has lived up to the hype that comes along with being picked where he has, and he’s proven to be a legit NBA star with the Nets.

The Lakers are going to do everything possible to add a third star. They’ve got LeBron and they’ve got a big man in Anthony Davis.

Now, you’d think they’d go after a star guard, especially after trading Lonzo Ball. Could Russell return to the team that brought him into the league?

Who knows, but it’d be a wild move if it happened.

As I always say, the world of pro sports never slows down, and this NBA free agency season is going to get wild. Russell returning to the Lakers would be right at the top of the list of wildest moves.