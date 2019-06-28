Gillibrand Says Trump Is ‘Hellbent’ On Starting A War With Iran

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand said President Donald Trump is “hellbent” on war with Iran during MSNBC’s second night of debates Thursday.

“President Trump is hellbent on starting a war with Iran. My first act will be to engage Iran to stabilize the Middle East and make sure we do not start an unwanted, never-ending war,” Gillibrand said after being asked what the first relationship she would rebuild as president would be.

She made the comment despite Trump’s remarks in recent weeks about not wanting war with Iran.

WATCH:

“I hope we don’t [have a war with Iran],” Trump said during a Wednesday interview with Fox Business, “but we’re in a very strong position if something should happen.”

“I decided not to kill a lot of Iranians,” he continued. “I like Iranians. … We would love to be able to negotiate a deal if they want to. If they don’t want to, that’s fine, too.” (RELATED: Foreign Officials Respond To Pompeo’s Call To Form A Global Coalition Against Iran)

The president’s comments came after a U.S. Navy drone was shot down June 20 and nearly two weeks after two oil tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. Reports surfaced after the drone strike that Trump was considering an attack on Iran but ultimately decided against the move “10 minutes” before strikes were set to be launched.

“I asked, how many will die,” he wrote in a tweet. “150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. … Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!”

